Ellesmere's annual summer festival to take place this weekend

Ellesmere’s three-day festival which takes place this weekend will celebrate the work of local crafters.

A success year after year, the weekend will see people spread out across the town at various stalls and activities centred around the historic canal workshops.

The festival will start on Friday with an art exhibition and crafts in the Market Hall on Scotland Street.

The White Hart Inn is holding a real ale festival also starting on Friday with a wide range of beers on tap.

Saturday will see The Shropshire Boatmen perform at the Wharf, and they are also bringing the last surviving wooden Shropshire Union Flyboat from the 1900s. The job of this canal boat was to take cheese and produce straight from farms in Shropshire and distribute them across market towns and cities.

The Canal and River Trust will be operating a free narrowboat shuttle service from the Wharf to the historic workshops for the blacksmith demonstrations.

Ellesmere Model Railway Club will be holding its 19th exhibition at the town hall where people can come and view the large collection of model trains.

The Methodist Church will be holding a flower festival across the weekend and there is a chance to renew your wedding vows after 5.30pm on the Sunday.

Sunday will also see a fun dog show held by Hectors Greyhound Rescue at the Cremorne Gardens on the banks of the mere.

The festival has been ongoing for over 30 years now so why don’t you join in and support your community.

For more information visit: ellesmeresummerfestival.weebly.com