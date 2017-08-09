Lashings of talent on the way to Morda Road

WEST INDIES legend Gordon Greenidge and England “bad boy” Monty Panesar are just two of the first names on the Lashings All Stars team list for the big game against Oswestry at Morda Road on August 31.

Lashings have confirmed that “barring injury and emergency”, Greenidge and Panesar will line up against Oswestry.

Greenidge opened the batting for the West Indies line-up of the 1970s and 1980s – regarded by any as the greatest Test team of all time. He scored 7,558 runs in 108 Test matches.

Panesar, a left-arm spinner, took 167 wickets in 50 Tests for England, endearing himself to the fans with his sometimes eccentric behaviour.

Also on the Lashings’ list are former England stars Devon Malcolm, Martin Bicknell, Chris Schofield and Usman Afzaal; West Indian pace ace Tino Best and his fellow Barbadian Kirk Edwards; and prolific Indian run scorer Wassim Jaffer – no stranger to Morda Road, having played on the ground in league games for Wolverhampton and Himley.

“It’s a great line-up - those players have made nearly 300 Test appearances between them,” said Oswestry club secretary Chris Wiseman.

“Arrangements for the day are going well, and the 26 tables for the pre-match lunch with the Lashings stars have sold out.”

Commentator for the day will be “the voice of cricket” Henry Blofeld, who recently announced he would be retiring from Test Match Special at the end of this season.

Another star guest will be actor John Challis, best known as Boycey in Only Fools and Horses.

Aspiring young cricketers will have the chance to be coached by one of the Lashing players. A junior package, which costs £25, will include an hour’s coaching from a test star, further coaching from Oswestry Cricket Club’s highly qualified team of coaches, lunch and entry to the match.

Entry to the game for spectators will be £5.

Several sponsorship opportunities have already been taken up: GHP Legal solicitors are match sponsors, Morgans of Oswestry have funded the Oswestry coloured kit, Highline Electrical have sponsored the stumps, Sharks have paid for the balls, and Paul Wiseman Investigations have sponsored the Man of the Match award.

For other sponsorship opportunities, or to book a place for a youngster on the junior coaching package, call Hugh Roberts on 07971 963016 or Chris Wiseman on 07855 522409.