Vintage car winners reaction at Oswestry Show

Winners from the vintage car classes couldn’t hide their delight after they were awarded their rosettes from the judges at Oswestry Show.

Mike Pelfryman, from Four Crosses, won the Class A with his Rolls Royce.

“I’ve had the car about 10 years – and it took that long to get it right,” he said.

“This is more of a hobby – I used to be a railway engineer.

“It’s nice to see our hard work rewarded and it’s a nice event to win at.

“It’s good to win and good to see so many people coming along.”

Malcolm Smith, from Oswestry, won Class C with his 1954 Sunbeam Talbot.

He said: “I’ve had it for about 17 years, give or take.

“It’s our first time we’ve had a car win here and we’ve been coming for a long time.

“It makes me so happy that we have won – even more so because we’re from Oswestry.”

John Lythe, from Whittington, won Class D with his 1947 Norton.

He said: “I’ve had the car about 15 years now – I bought it as a basketcase from Staffordshire Show.

“I had two or three good pals rebuild it with me to get it like you see it now.

“It’s nice to win as I’ve been coming to this show for 30 years.”

Ronald Clayton, from Pentrebychan, won Class E with his 1967 Honda.

He said: “This is my first time here – and I’m amazed I won.

“I’m actually feeling quite emotional to actually win something at the show.

“When I bought it, it was a total mess.”