There's no such thing as a 'micro pig...'

There were plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ in the rare breeds area of Oswestry Show.

But while the six-week-old Kune Kune piglets were drawing the crowds, they were also in attendance to get across an important message – to stay away from people selling what they claim are ‘micropigs’ and other such pets.

“There’s no such thing as a micropig,” Kevin Clarke, from The Pebbles Farm in Halfway House, who owns the piglets and many more Kune Kune pigs. “It’s just a money-making thing.

“We want to raise awareness of this breed, but also of people who fall for so-called micropigs. People buy them and then we get a call asking if we can rehome them.

“Looking on social media you quite regularly see people who have bought a so-called micropig – and then they grow into a full-size pig and need rehoming. They may start out small but they don’t stay that size.”

The Kune Kune are a New Zealand breed and are the smallest domestic breed of pig. Kevin said they rehomed their current drove from owners who no longer had land to keep them and now live happily alongside some Gloucesters.

Among the litter of piglets were three boars that will go for meat, while the sows will be sold as companion animals or for breeding.