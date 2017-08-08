There's just no stopping the Maesbury WI ladies

Maesbury WI are the window display winners for the second year in a row.

Year after year the crowds flock to the WI area of the Oswestry Show to take in the table-top and window displays.

Members spend nearly a year making the perfect produce and the delicious desserts.

The theme this year was Inside a Shop, and Maesbury’s display was full of crafts and cookery which impressed the judges and earned them the top spot.

Maesbury also took home the prize for table-top displays with this year’s theme On the Farm.

Pat Ramsay, who was in charge of Maesbury WI’s show committee, said winning for the second year in a row was a real treat.

“I’m delighted for everyone who took part in our Oswestry Show committee.

“It just goes to show how much effort is put into our entries and it’s a really nice advert for all the talent and work we do as an Institute.”

Out of the 35 members of Maesbury WI, 12 ladies took part in creating the displays for the show.

Pat said the had been working on them since they found out the themes in October.

“I’ve been part of the WI for the past five years and Oswestry Show is a big part of our year,” she said.

“Hopefully it encourages women to think about joining the Institute.

“We are always welcoming new members, especially younger members. People think it’s just for the older generation but it’s really not.”

And will Pat be in charge next year to make it a hat-trick?

“I always said I won’t do it again – but I know I will!”