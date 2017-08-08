Oswestry Show – where town meets country...

“It’s where town meets country,” said exhibitor Kath Martindale when asked why she enjoys Oswestry Show.

Having attended the show for more than a quarter of a century, she thinks it is important to give people the chance to learn more about farming and, in particular, cattle.

Kath nad her husband Chris, who won champion breed with her Simental – and is pictured on the front page of our Show supplement – said: “It gives townsfolk a chance to see what we do and they can ask questions, which they don’t usually get the chance to do.

“I think it’s important to have cattle at the show because people don’t usually get that sort of contact.”

Kath, who is based in Mount Bradford Lane in St Martins, added: “We’re over the moon to win champion breed.”

Meanwhile, it was also a very successful day for first-timers Andrew and Janet Parkin, from Utkinton, who attended their first show and came away with Female Champion Highland Cow and Reserve Champion of breed with their cow Melody.

Janet said: “We’ve had Highland cows for only 12 months.

“We chose them because of their temperament and the majestic look of them – they are just so fabulous.”

The couple also gave an insight into the work that goes into getting Highlands ready for the show, with a shampoo and set the day before, followed by an hour of grooming, polishing their horns and halter training them in the weeks before.

Andrew said: “We are definitely coming back next year.

“We have had an absolutely brilliant day – it’s all good fun.”

Janet added: “It’s a wonderful agricultural show.

“We definitely want to continue what we are doing and I think that’s what shows like this need with new blood.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t such a good show for breeders of Lumousin and British Charolais, where there were no entries.