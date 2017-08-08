Newly-wed wins best wedding flower arrangement at Oswestry Show

The award for the best wedding arrangement in the horticultural section had fitting winners – Gemma Evans, now Davies, got married last week.

Sisters Gemma and Lucy Evans, of Oswestry, have been creating flower arrangements since they were little.

They learned the flower-arranging skills from members of their family and grew up with a love of flowers.

Gemma got married a week before the show – and delayed her honeymoon so she could compete.

She said: “It’s very appropriate – the wedding was only last week so I looked at what we could use from that as this competition was flower themed. The flowers you saw on our display were mostly fresh but we used the cake stand from the wedding in the arrangement, which was a nice touch.

“I always came to the Oswestry Show when I was little – it’s like a family tradition and our family compete against each other for a bit of fun.

“We try to enter all the flower classes between the three of us – my sister, my mum and I.

“I go on my honeymoon soon – I just couldn’t miss the show so I made sure I booked it afterwards”.

Gemma said it was ‘fantastic’ to see so many people competing this year with a bigger marquee to accommodate the high number of entries.