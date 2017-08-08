Jewell stand was a real jewel in the crown at Oswestry Show

Oswestry SHOW is a must-attend event in many business owners’ calendars.

It’s difficult to avoid the many trade stands that line the fields of the showground, with businesses from across the county making appearances to meet clients old and new.

Winners of the business trade stand were Classic Jewels and Accessories.

Wendy Lloyd has been owner of the jewellery business for more than 20 years and was very pleased to have been awarded first prize.

“This is my eighth year at Oswestry Show – I have won once before, but I am very pleased to have won this year.

“We have a lot of new lines. Jewellery changes with the seasons in terms of colour and style so it’s nice to be able to show off our collection.

“I’m from Ellesmere and we display at a lot of charity events, so it’s good for us to be on home ground – and winning makes it even better.”

There was a whole range of food on offer this year, from paella to pies, curries to cakes. But this year’s food stand winners were Llynclys Hall Farm Shop – and not for the first time.

“This is our fourth year of being placed first, which is amazing,” said Linda Jones, owner of the shop. “There was a lot of good competition here today. We like coming here as it gives us the chance to support Oswestry Show and support farmers, which is important to us.

“People who have visited the stall have commented our produce looks fresh and we have some new products, such as teas and biscuits.

“We have been in Oswestry Market for four years, too – people are always welcome to visit us there.”

The craft tent was hive of activity throughout the day, with the public casting their eye over the creative and colourful crafts brought to the showground by small businesses.

The winner of this year’s craft stand was White Flamingo, a new company based in Llanidloes, Powys.

Owner Kimberly Whitehead said she was very excited to have won.

“White Flamingo opened only in January. I began to fill my house with products, so I thought I should begin to sell them!

“The products range from homemade cards, gifts and homeware. This is our first year at the show and it’s really good publicity for us.”

Despite being only Stans Superstore’s second year at the Show, they won the non-agricultural trade stand section.

The St Martins firm displayed outdoor furniture and decorative lights.

Dawn Rogers, a supervisor at Stans and one of the staff who attended the show, said it was important to support the local community.

“We had a really positive response to the stall last year, so to be winners this year is great.

“The show gives us a chance to put our name out there.

“We were given great feedback and had lots of lovely people visit the stand – it was really nice chatting to our customers.”