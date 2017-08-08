Hard work – but Tom is loving it at Oswestry Show

It may be the summer holidays, but while most youngsters are making the most of the free time, for sheep handler Tom Evans it’s a case of another week, another agricultural show.

Fresh from another fantastic Royal Welsh Show and on the heels of last week’s Burwarton Show, the 12-year-old was ready to compete with his Kerry Hills once again at Oswestry Show on Saturday.

And by the time the Advertizer caught up with him, he already had four wins in the bag and a fourth place – and that was before 11am!

Tom, who has been competing for the past five years, said: “It’s been really busy. I’ve been up at 6.30am and not getting in until 9pm, but it doesn’t bother me.

“I’m really chuffed with today’s results – I didn’t think we would do that well.”

Proud mum Sarah said it was a lengthy process getting the sheep ready for the show, starting with shearing back in December.

“It’s a lot of hard work but it’s worth it,” she said.

Many will recognise Tom for his famous pink sheep which raised over £18,000 for Cancer Research UK.

But while ‘Kerry’ was taking a well-earned break at home, another member of the flock was star of the show on the stand for Oswestry School – which Tom attends – after they had been adorned with the school’s logo.

Sarah added: “Kerry might not be here but people are still giving us donations.

“The school is holding another two events next term in aid of it and when we reach £20,000 we will stop.”