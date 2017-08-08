Lily holds her own against more experienced handlers

It was a family affair for the Evans of Chirk this year at Oswestry Show

Dad Richard, who has attended the show since he was a child, was joined by son Thomas and daughter Sian.

And their hard work paid off as they were rewarded with Male Champion Border Leicester and Reserve Champion overall.

“We’re very pleased,” said Richard, from Halton Farm.

“We never miss the show. My father had been coming here every year since the 1950s and 1960s and this is the first he has missed since then.

“We love coming to the show and meeting people from other farms who you see only at the show.

“It’s a nice day out for the whole family.”

Richard was also proud of the support from his children, adding his sister Wendy Harris was also busy judging horses across the showground.

He added: “We do a couple of other shows, like the Royal Welsh which fits in nicely.

“It’s important to keep the tradition going and get the younger ones involved in shows.”

Another youngster who was holding her own against more experienced handlers was 13-year-old Lily Davies, of Ysguborissa Farm in Oswestry.

Early in the day she had already stacked up some rosettes in the Shropshire classes.

Her proud mum Diane said: “Lily really likes the Shropshire breed and this is her pedigree flock. It’s her second year at the show and she’s been working on this herd for a couple of years.

“It’s her little business and she does all the hard work. At the moment this is what she wants to carry on doing in the future.”

Judge of the Shropshire breeds Stuart Johnson said he was impressed with this year’s entries.

He added: “The competition is very strong this year – it’s proved a good challenge as a judge.

“Oswestry Show is really nice and it’s good to judge here.”