Auditions are still on for a teenage actor as filming for Oswestry's first feature-length film finally begins

A local company has finally begun shooting scenes for Oswestry’s first ever feature film. But for any older teenagers or young adults out there with aspirations to act, there is still an important role up for grabs.

Rocking Horse Studios production of “Run For Your Life” is Oswestry’s first anti-bullying feature-length film which will be shot at North Shropshire College. The film tells the story of Jess, an autistic teenager suffering from severe bullying. But when she goes missing we meet Shane, a mysterious young man from her past who seems to know more than he’s willing to admit.

“We’ve just got back from location, filming some of the scenes that Shane is mentioned in,” said Christie Kelly, the actress playing Jess.

“So we really are making casting Shane a top priority.”

Whilst “Run For Your Life” is set in the present day, there are short flashback sequences cutting to when Jess and Shane were youngsters together. Little Jess is played by Cia Lana Whittall and Little Shane by Ryan Blackham, and a likeness to the younger counterpart will be required.

The ‘Searching For Shane’ auditions are being held this Saturday, August 12 at the Oswestry Memorial Hall.

Anyone interested should contact Rocking Horse Studios, at rockinghorsestudios1207@gmail.com or on either 01691 570961 or 07488340440, to book their slot and order their Audition Pack.