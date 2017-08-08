Another year of success for Horticultural enthusiasts at Oswestry Show

The Horticultural tent was yet again the scene of some of the most hotly-contested awards.

And the popularity of the show’s competitions forced the organisers to provide an even bigger marquee than usual to cater for all the entries – including a larger children’s section.

It was another good year for Andrew Jones of Maesbrook, who won most points overall with his immaculate vegetables and basket display.

Each year Andrew scores highly in all of his sections – but still has hurdles along the way.

“This year has been tough,” he said.

“The weather has been all over the place – we’ve had heat and then all the rain battered the crops.

“This has made it difficult to understand what produce really needs to grow and thrive.

“I have had all week off work to prepare for the show and the harvest basket took me all day to put together – and was probably the hardest of all my entries.

“As soon as I finish this show I’ll be eating a lot of my produce and giving it away to neighbours.

“Then I’m back on track to prepare for next year, which includes buying the seeds and a lot of planning.”

Andrew isn’t the only favourite who has left a mark in the competition.

Sylvia Williams also scored highly in her sections winning Halloween, Burns Night and Harvest Festival displays.

Sylvia said: “I’ve had a wonderful day – it’s been a really busy and the bigger marquee has been great.

“I got up at 5am on show day to set up and I’ve spent the whole week planning.

“It has been worth all the hard work.”