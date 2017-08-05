Historic bodkin found in Oswestry is declared as treasure

An historic silver bodkin discovered near Oswestry has been declared treasure.

The British Museum is currently investigating the pin which is one of just two examples in the UK and dates back to the 15th or 16th century and is made up of more than 10 per cent precious metal.

It was found by the Advertizer’s Oswestry Unearthed columnist Chris Langston last August.

He said he was waiting to hear back from the Shropshire coroner whether there will be an inquest into the find.

He said: “For me this is a bucket list moment – to find something that is treasure.

“Bizarrely when I picked it up I thought it was a sewing machine foot, but then I saw the maker’s mark and the owner’s mark so I posted a picture on Facebook to ask people what it might be.”

The unusual bodkin needle is double-ended and would have been an essential item for people in the era as it would have been used to lace up clothing such as corsets and shoes.

Chris explained: “Men would have kept it in their purses, while women would have kept it in their hair – it would have had a pearl or a jewel on it, too.”

There is the possibility the bodkin will be disclaimed at the inquest, in which case Chris has said he would be happy for the landowners to keep it as a thank-you for allowing him to metal detect there.

He added: “For me it’s all about the history, not the monetary value.

“It’s amazing to say to my kids that I found something that is treasure – that definitely outweighs the monetary value.”