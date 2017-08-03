New era for White Horse pub in Oswestry

An historic Oswestry pub will be brought back to life after plans were given the go-ahead.

Publican Paul Fitton revealed his proposal to reopen the former White Horse pub in Church Street earlier this year by creating a bar and restaurant.

It will be the first time customers have been welcomed into the building after it closed as a pub nearly 50 years ago.

Mr Fitton, who runs The Vaults in Church Street and The Station Grill in Llansantffraid, said he was “very excited” about the new venture which he hopes to have up and running by the new year.

He said: “The new restaurant will be a multi-room dining venue keeping all the original features with a contemporary vintage look.

“Work is due to begin immediately. We are finalising interior plans and decor with our architect and getting contractors in place.

“We will be looking to open the restaurant in the new year. It will have a grill theme with a strong emphasis on a British menu with a continental influence using fresh and locally-sourced produce.”

The restaurant will also bring new jobs to the area.

Mr Fitton is also appealing for anyone with old pictures of the pub to get in touch, adding: “We will be taking pictures of the renovation from start to finish and would like to ask anyone who has any pictures of the building – especially the interior as it once was as a pub and hotel.

“If they could contact Paul or Julie at The Station Grill in Llansantffraid, this would be greatly appreciated.”