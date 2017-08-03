Ellesmere mere awarded Green Flag fourth year running

The Mere at Ellesmere has been recognised for its beautiful lake and surroundings for the fourth consecutive year.

The Green Flag Award is given to sites with high standards of cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

Ann Hartley, the Shropshire councillor for Ellesmere Urban, said: “We are very proud of The Mere in Ellesmere and I’m sure everyone is absolutely delighted we have been recognised as a Green Flag status green space.

“I’d like to thank all the staff and,

very importantly, all the volunteers who are involved in maintaining this ‘jewel in our crown’.”

The awards are judged by a group of more than 700 ‘green space experts’ who visit sites and asses them through strict criteria.

The Mere wasn’t the only area to receive a Green Flag Award in Shropshire.

Severn Valley Country Park near Alveley also managed to maintain its place among the top parks in the UK.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We are absolutely delighted our country parks have again received the Green Flag Award.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors and this award recognises and highlights the fact that people in Shropshire are benefiting from a green space of the very highest quality.

“This award also celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining both The Mere and Severn Valley Country Park to such a high standard.

“I would urge as many people as possible to take advantage of these wonderful assets, both for their natural beauty and for the benefits to individual health.”