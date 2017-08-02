Police on search for stolen camper in Oswestry

A seven-berth campervan was stolen from All Carz on Victoria Road last night.

The incident happened at 8:50pm when a neighbour was alerted by the noise of the thieves cutting through the steel bar.

Dave Hughes director of All Carz said: “We are devastated what can we do though, it was locked and secure. It took them 80 seconds to get it running and you can tell by the footage they knew exactly what they were doing. It’s not just the camper but all the equipment inside of it which is worth thousands of pounds.”

The CCTV footage shows a car pulled up outside of the garage and the campervan being driven round to the front after offenders saw through the metal gate.

A spokesman from West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to a report of a motor home being taken from a car garage on Victoria Road, Oswestry, around 8.55pm last night (1 August).

"Officers attended and found that entry had been forced to the garage via a locked and secured metal gate and a Ford motor home had been taken by unknown offenders.

"A silver Volvo estate was seen in the area at the time and police would like to speak to the occupants or anybody else that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 704s of 1 August.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org".