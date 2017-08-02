A civil invasion is returning to Oswestry this weekend.

The free re-enactment event will be setting up camp in Cae Glas Park on Saturday.

Les Miles des Marches (The Shrewsbury Levy) is an active living history encampment of a dozen structures where authentic Medieval crafts are portrayed and will be open from 11am until 4pm.

Through out the day there will be fight demonstrations, have-a-go archery, a living camp and, at 11am, a march through the town.

It follows the success of last year’s event which brought to life the experiences of the English Civil War and saw hundreds of visitors come to Oswestry and spend time talking to the soldiers from the Sealed Knot before deciding which side they should support.