Discussions over parking charges at Gobowen Railway Station get under way

A consultation has launched into changes to car parks – including the controversial proposal to introduce pay and display at Gobowen Railway Station.

The strategy from Shropshire Council is a county-wide initiative that will vary according to location.

The consultation, which was launched last week, runs for 12 weeks and will provide members of the public and councillors with an opportunity to air their views on the plans.

The proposals for Gobowen will impact the village’s only public car park which is currently free and well used by commuters.

It is on a lower tier meaning charges would be cheaper, while Shropshire Council is also investigating the use of weekly passes.

Robert Macey, parish and Shropshire councillor for Gobowen, said: “The car park is a most important aspect.

“It has a convenient location and part of the issue we’ve had is increasing use, which has brought extra pressure.

“This is a draft strategy so we will have a consultation as balance is important.

“I already have seen mixed views and it is something we will discuss again in the 10 weeks.”

One local commuter told the Advertizer: “People will just start parking along the side of the main road just out of the station car park – that make the congestion worse. “Motorists won’t want to pay for the car park – it’s been free for as long as I remember so it will have a big impact on commuters like me.”

There are seven new pricing bands depending on location, capacity and how busy it is.

Car parks included in the proposal are in Beatrice Street, Oswald Road, Oak Street and Gatacre in Oswestry.

Planning to get rid of ‘pop and shop’ periods when motorists can park in pay-and-display areas for 15 minutes free of charge are also proposed.

There is likely to be a new ‘tradesperson’ system which will cost £20 per vehicle per day, and changing residents’ parking permits.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, and the local member for St Martins, said: “In simple terms, we want to offer an improved parking service that is hassle-free and that makes use of the latest technology.

“We want a service that offers value for money and that is consistent across the county.”

To take part in the consultation go to shropshire.gov.uk/parking-

consultation while copies of the consultation documents will shortly be available in libraries and customer service points.

The consultation runs until October 17.