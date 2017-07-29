New website to put Ellesmere on the map

MANY independent businesses that have opened in Ellesmere in recent weeks, such as The Vaults, a micro bar on Scotland Street and Sheila’s, a new beauty salon.

The town seems to be thriving and this is one of the reasons why the Chamber of Commerce are turning their attention to increasing tourism around the area.

The chamber has launched a new website – www.ellesmere.info in the hopes of making it into a tourism ‘go to place’. There is also a leaflet available to download on the website which has been completely re-designed ready for the summer.

Ann Hartley, chairman of Shropshire Council said: “I think Ellesmere is so successful because we are blessed with a beautiful mere, and probably more importantly, the busiest stretch of canal in Britain. We have a vibrant community, and a very positive and active Chamber who all promotes the town positively.”

There are a large amount of organisations and clubs that work together from Scouts and Guides, Rotary, Civic Society, football club, cricket club gardening club and wildlife club.

Ann added: “We are also going out to consulate some schemes paid for with Public Realm Money. The schemes include new notice and information boards, new planters around the town and a series of 20 information boards placed on buildings with special interest with the history of each building. We are doing this in conjunction with the civic society.”