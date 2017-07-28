Hearts of Gold launch is Absolutely Fabulous at Hope House

Joanna Lumley was the special guest at the launch of the Hearts of Gold campaign by Hope House Children’s Hospice, Morda, which supports children with life-limiting medical conditions.

Founder member of Hearts of Gold, Lady Davies of Abersoch, hosted the first thank you event at her Chelsea home overlooking the Thames, which was attended by members and their guests from Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales. Each member has pledged to donate £5,000 annually to this incredible cause.

Head of Community Services, Karen Wright explained how Hope House are at the forefront of working with neonatal units across the region to provide help to families whose babies are diagnosed with life-threatening conditions during pregnancy or at birth.

Their vital services are dependent on donations and fundraising.

“Thanks to your support, our specialist Neonatal Nurse will be there to provide emotional support and practical help such as getting families to and from hospitals to visit their baby, or empowering them to care for their baby in the place of their choice – in hospital, at home or at our hospices, Hope House in Oswestry or Ty Gobaith in Conwy,” she added.

Joanna Lumley said she was touched and thrilled to become a special member of Hearts of Gold when she was presented with her bracelet made my award winning jewellers Colgau, by Ty Gobaith major gifts manager, Sarah Kearsley-Wooller.

“You are completely wonderful people making life better and death easier for the most vulnerable and precious little people,” she said.

To find out more about how you could support Hearts of Gold contact them on 01691 671671.