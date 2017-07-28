Enrico's application for new Oswestry Italian restaurant

A local restaurant owner has submitted a planning application for a new Italian eatery.

Enrico Vittone, who is well-known in Oswestry as former owner of Italiano Vero, has submitted plans for new Italian restaurant to open at 20 Church Street, which previously served as Lawrence’s Direct.

The grade two listed building has recently been leased by Mr Vittone who proposed to change the use of the building to a licensed cafe/restaurant and takeaway.

The design and access statement submitted to Shropshire Council says the business will offer quality but affordable hot and cold lunches and coffees during the day and casual dining in the evening. The takeaway service will also be available throughout the day and evening.

Incorporated within the restaurant will be a traditionally hand-built wood-fired pizza oven, which Mr Vittone believes will enhance the dining experience, bringing a genuinely unique and authentic Italian aspect to the service provided.

All food served will be made fresh on the premises, using traditional Italian methods, including hand-made and proved pizza dough and bakery products.

At a recent Oswestry Town Council meeting, the council made no comment but Cllr Chris Schofield wished him “all the luck in the world” with the venture.

A decision is expected by September.