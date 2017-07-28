Councillors object to plan to build near Plas Wilmot

Councillors have voiced strong objections over plans to build a house near the birthplace of war poet Wilfred Owen.

The revised plan to build at Greenpastures in Weston Lane had already received a string of objections from neighbouring residents before the town council reiterated its concerns over the impact the development would have on the surrounding area, the narrow road, and the historic Plas Wilmot where Owen was born.

Previously, the proposal had been for two three-bedroom properties.

However, Cllr Paul Milner said he feared the development could set a precedent.

He continued: “This is over development and out of character.

“Next year marks 100 years since Wilfred Owen’s death and this is an historical site in Oswestry which will be key to those commemorations and should be preserved.”

Cllr Duncan Kerr added: “I think we should recommend it is refused, as we did three months ago.

“The road graduates nicely at the moment from urban to country and Plas Wilmot is one of the finest listed buildings in Oswestry.”

Earlier, the meeting heard from Gary Jones, who bought the Grade Two Listed Plas Wilmot more than a year ago and has been working on restoring it.

He said he had been “amazed” how many requests he has already received from the media looking to film at Plas Wilmot ahead of next year’s commemorations, adding: “It is an opportunity to see what Owen can bring to Oswestry.”

The application was submitted by Sheena Beach, who lives at Greenpastures.

Her agent Justin Shirra said a number of steps had been taken to protect Plas Wilmot, adding: “The aim of the proposed design is also one which is subservient to the listed building and the impact on Weston Lane is kept to a minimum.”