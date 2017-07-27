Plans for new hotel at Poachers, Gledrid

A planning application has been submitted for a budget hotel on the outskirts of Chirk.

Pub and restaurant chain Marstons have applied to build a 26-bedroom budget hotel next to The Poachers in Chirk Road.

As part of a nationwide development programme, Marstons are looking to provide high quality and good value overnight accommodation on selected sites.

The proposed lodge will result in additional part time employment for local people, with up to 10 additional full and part time positions to be created for housekeeping and reception duties.

The lodge will also work with The Poachers and offer breakfast for overnight guests.

Plans for the proposed two-storey building will also include an additional 30 car parking spaces and changes made to the beer garden and play area.

The proposed hotel would be in close proximity to already popular hotels, the Lord Moreton, Lion Quays and Chirk’s Hand Hotel, which are all less than a mile away from the proposed hotel.