Oswestry woman admits attempted murder of baby

An Oswestry woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder her newborn baby girl.

The 31-year-old mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the charge when she appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

It follows an incident in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury on April 22, last year, when a child was discovered with serious injuries.

The case had previously been adjourned for psychiatric reports to be prepared.

Judge Michael Chambers QC adjourned sentence until September 8.

The defendant remains in custody.