A Christmas pop-up shop will be opening in Oswestry this weekend

A new Christmas pop-up shop will be opening in Oswestry this weekend, offering products made by artists from the Designs in Mind studio.

JOLT will feature a wide variety of homeware, cards and jewellery, all designed by people who have been referred to the studio through mental health services.

The shop, which opens on Saturday, November 25, in Cross Street, will run for the whole month up until Christmas.

Earlier this year JOLT opened a pop-up shop which was “jam-packed” throughout the two weeks.

“We’re hoping the Christmas shop will be as successful as the one we opened in July,” said manager Jo Watkins.

“Hopefully JOLT will encourage people to spend locally and responsibly – if people know their money is going to a good cause it may persuade them to shop with us.”

Designs in Mind is a company that operates from a small studio and through their work in textiles, wood and glass, they aim to challenge mental health stigmas.

Experimental sessions have seen the artists create products including lampshades, cushions, notebooks and wrapping paper.

The last pop-up shop saw people from the studio volunteering, helping out behind the till and on the shop floor. Jo said it increased their confidence dramatically, and is hoping the same will happen again the second time round.

“We are aiming to make JOLT a permanent feature in Oswestry,” continued Jo.

“Last time the people of Oswestry were so supportive of the shop, and we have been working hard behind the scenes to try and make the shop a permanent fixture.”

JOLT pop-up Christmas shop will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm for the next month.