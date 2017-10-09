Live: Wales v Republic of Ireland, World Cup 2018 qualifier

Welcome to live text commentary of tonight's crunch World Cup qualifying clash between Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
Chris Coleman's men will secure at least a play-off place if they draw or beat Ireland in Cardiff. Wales could finish top in Group D - and book an automatic spot at Russia 2018 - if leaders Serbia slip up at home to Georgia.
It promises to be a night of high drama. Shaun Davies is here to bring you all the action...
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on