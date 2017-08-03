Win and loss for FC Oswestry Town as pre-season plans continue

By DAVID FIGG

FC Oswestry Town won at home and lost on the road as their pre-season plans continue apace.

Last Tuesday, they hosted Llanidloes Town, from the Mid Wales League, in a seven-goal thriller at Park Hall and took the lead on 27 minutes when Kieran Price finished Joe Newton’s cross from seven yards out.

Price doubled his tally and Town’s lead three minutes later when he fired home through a sea of legs past Llani keeper Aaron Warwick.

Five minutes later, Scott Graham found Darren Tinsley with a low cross and he finished well from six yards before he grabbed a second from the penalty spot two minutes before the break to make it 4-0.

Town switched off in the second half and allowed Llani back into the match when Joe Evans scored on 52 minutes.

However, Town looked comfortable until conceding two goals in the dying moments from Evans to complete a hat-trick and make it 4-3.

n Then on Saturday, they were beaten away at Porthmadog from the Huws Gray Cymru Alliance.

The hosts took the lead on 13 minutes when Joe Chaplin finished a move with a low right-footed effort from 12 yards out.

It was 2-0 three minutes later when Leon Doran’s superb left-footed shot from 25 yards out flew into Mike Jones’s top right-hand corner.

Town halved the deficit on 22 minutes as Tinsley kept up his scoring streak with a neat header past the home keeper Tyler French.

The scoring was complete on 43 minutes when Julian Williams’s low left-footed effort from the edge of the box hit the far corner.

Town worked hard in the second half but to no avail as no more goals were scored.

n The North West Counties side are back in action again tonight (Tuesday) as they host Llanfair United at Park Hall for an 8.30pm kick-off and are away at Market Drayton on Saturday at 3pm.