Scott Ruscoe targets the Welsh Premier League title at least after being installed as TNS full-time boss

Scott RUSCOE has just one target in mind after being installed as The New Saints’ full-time boss – a seventh straight Welsh Premier League title.

The 39-year-old has been given a one-year deal after being in temporary charge for their Champions League campaign following Craig Harrison’s departure.

A TNS man through and through, Ruscoe says winning the league, as well as domestic silverware, is the only target he’ll entertain when he takes charge at Bangor City on August 11.

“The minimum requirement for this football club is the league title,” he said. “Obviously there’s the Welsh Cup too and our domestic league cup.

“We’re going to take the Irn-Bru Cup very seriously. We did well in it last year and though it’ll be harder this year – we’ll be coming in earlier and there are more teams – why can’t we go one better than the semi-finals of last year?

“But the league is a priority. Not winning it would be a disaster because the finances we receive from getting into the Champions League allows the club to run smoothly.

“We’re under no illusions about what is expected of us.”

Ruscoe is hoping to make additions to his squad before the end of the August transfer window.

But he acknowledged that if an English Football League club comes calling with a cash bid for Scott Quigley, TNS may struggle to fend off interest.

He added: “We’ve been looking at a few players – we’ve had three in training and we’ll have a look at them in the next three games. Any players we think are available and might improve or add to our squad, we’ll see what we can do.

“I’ll be looking to keep hold of Quigley – I know there’s interest from English Football League clubs.

“We’ve had scouts at our European games and I know they’re monitoring three or four of our players.

“I want to keep hold of my best players but if clubs come knocking with money that’s too good to turn down, then what do you do?

“I don’t think the club want to take the route of Scott going on trial at another club.”

He added that taking charge is a hugely proud moment and hopes he can tap into the knowledge of those who went before.

He added: “It’s what I’ve wanted to do all my career and I’ve had some excellent mentors along the way in Ken McKenna, Andy Cale, Carl Darlington and, of course, Craig.

“They’ve all played a part in my football development and I know I can speak to any one of those for advice.

“I feel I’m in a privileged position.”

