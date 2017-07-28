Ram lamb from Knockin breaks breed record by selling for £26,250

A RAM lamb from Knockin breeder Abbie Moseley broke the breed record by selling for 25,000 guineas at auction in Worcester.

Ever since ram lamb Abbie called Knockin Shockin set the new breed record – which is £26,250 – she has been busy taking telephone calls and answering social media messages from potential customers across the UK and Europe who want to buy sheep and semen.

“I knew he was a good lamb but I wasn’t expecting the record price,” Abbie said.

“Six people wanted him and it developed into a bidding battle.

“The number of phone calls I have had since the sale has been amazing – it’s crazy how quickly news spreads on social media.”

Abbie will have more lambs going under the hammer at a new pedigree Charollais sheep sale in Shrewsbury next Tuesday.

The lambs are included in an entry of 30 Charollais sheep for the auction at Shrewsbury Auction Centre, which is being organised by auctioneers Halls on behalf of the British Charollais Sheep Society.

“I am very pleased to be able to offer four lambs, all sired by Bronwydd Pride of Pembroke, a cracking, big-bodied ram who was first prize shearling ram at the Royal Welsh Show in 2016 and has sold lambs to 5,800 guineas this year,” said Abbie, who farms a flock of 50 Charollais ewes at Knockin.

The new sale, which includes 14 shearling rams and 16 ram lambs, is being incorporated into Halls’ fortnightly sale of breeding sheep at Shrewsbury.

The sale, which followed a conversation Abbie had with Halls’ auctioneer Nick Hyne, the manager of Shrewsbury Auction Centre, is designed to suit early lambing customers who are looking for breeding stock.

“I think there is a gap in the market for this sale and hopefully it will grow in the future,” said Abbie.

“The sheep trade is good at the moment and early lambs have done well this year, which might encourage more farmers to lamb early.”