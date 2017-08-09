Two sleeping toddlers showered in glass as youths smash window above Ellesmere kebab shop

Two sleeping toddlers were covered in shattered glass after menacing youths smashed windows in their home.

West Mercia Police were called to reports of an unruly group throwing stones at the windows of a flat above a kebab shop in Cross Street, Ellesmere, at about 3.05pm on Sunday.

Officers found three damaged windows but the offenders had fled. Police are examining CCTV footage from around the area in a bid to identify the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 438s of 6 August.