Half a tonne of lead stolen from Welshampton church roof

Half a tonne of lead has been stolen from a historic church in Welshampton.

Thieves targeted St Michael and All Angels Church some time between July 22 and July 23. The lead, which is worth around £1,000, had been fixed as part of the extension in 2006.

Without its roof, the kitchen and toilet has been left in danger of flooding with just tarpaulin to keep the rain out.

A spokesman from West Mercia Police said: “A substantial amount of lead roof tiles were removed from the kitchen roof some time between 10pm on July 22 and 10am on July 23. Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact them.”

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 287s of July 23 or use the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111.