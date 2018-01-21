Moreton School announce Oxbridge offers

Congratulations to Selina, Alicia, Georgina and Lily who have secured offers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Supported by Moreton Hall’s Head of Oxbridge Enrichment, Matthew Dennison, and a dedicated team of subject teachers, the girls undertook a rigorous process of college exams and interviews.

The teaching at Moreton enabled the girls to excel academically – reaching their potential and beyond. Similarly, the Careers department ensured that they were thoroughly primed for the challenge that lay ahead.

Their subject choices range across the curriculum.

Having secured A Level grades last year, Selina will take her place at Somerville College to read History; Alicia who describes herself as “in a state of euphoric shock” will embark on Archaeology and Anthropology at St Hugh’s.

Georgina is one of only seven candidates to be offered a place on the prestigious and competitive Computer Science and Philosophy course at Hertford College.

Lily has achieved her long held ambition of studying Medicine at Cambridge.

Principal, Jonathan Forster commented: “The girls’ hard work and passion for their subjects has been rewarded. This is a magnificent achievement and I commend the girls on their success.”