North Shropshire College enjoys spectacular festive period

North Shropshire College (NSC) has been enjoying a busy festive period with a series of exciting Christmas events.

Staff and students at the College have been getting into the spirit of Christmas with a spectacular Christmas Fayre at NSC’s Walford Campus, which gave host to a series of diverse festive craft stalls, music from Mark ‘Macca’ Jones, and a selection of festive treats from the Vintage Horsebox Company.

The hugely popular event was followed by the College’s recent participation in the Oswestry Christmas Parade, with staff members appearing on the College’s festive float and mobile display unit in Red Square.

To finish the busy season of events, NSC’s Oswestry campus was host to a student led festive fair, in aid of The Guide Dog’s Trust, and staff also donated to the Oswestry Food Bank to support those less fortunate.

The Shipley and Aspire Campuses also took part in the festivities, with a Christmas jumper day for staff and students.

Lucy Evans, marketing and customer services manager at NSC said: “It has been a very busy and productive festive period for everyone at NSC.

“I would like to thank both the staff and students at the College for their wonderful contributions over the last few weeks, and for making all of our events a huge success.

“I hope that the College will be able to build on the successes of the last year and I am sure that we will have another great year in 2018”.