College leads the way with Construction Scheme

In line with Philip Hammond’s budget statement recently, as well as the Government’s commitment to the construction industry, North Shropshire College (NSC) has been leading the way in providing those who are unemployed with job opportunities through the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) which is delivered in conjunction with Wem, Shrewsbury and Oswestry Job Centres.

A CSCS card is essential in the Construction industry, as heavy fines can be incurred if personnel are employed without one, but the overall cost of the card can be a huge barrier for those with little income or savings.

By attending a two week intensive employability programme, those who are referred by their local Job Centre will be able to study at NSC’s Oswestry Campus and Wem Learning Centre, undertaking a refresher in several key employability skills as job seeking and interview skills.

In addition to these valuable skills, attendees will also be able to take mock tests to put their learning into practice prior to taking the final CSCS test.

A CSCS card gained through the scheme will remain valid for five years.

NSC has provided the expertise that has helped hundreds of candidates to successfully complete the programme over the past few years, and many of them have gone on to join a workforce that is involved in a diverse range of building projects throughout the county including the construction of the Newtown Bypass and other housing developments throughout Shropshire.

Michelle Brydie, a current student said: “I came on this course as a way of gaining my CSCS card so that I may apply for painting and decorating jobs in an industrial setting. The course has been a great way to gain experience, as my goal is to be self-employed.”

Leslie Howell, who also attends the course added: “I really see this as a great opportunity for both young and old people who want to get into work.

“Personally this course will help me as I wish to get into the Construction industry and gaining a CSCS card will open doors for me. I can’t wait to start work and give back to the community.”

For more information about the Construction Skills Certification Scheme at NSC please call 01691 688050 and ask for Rosemarie Sellers. Alternatively, speak to your Job Centre Advisor and ask for a referral.