Young equestrian vaulter Romilly Hayton has exciting prospects

A YOUNG horse rider has had a fantastic summer competing with Team GB.

Romilly Hayton, a Year Seven pupil at Adcote School, competed in two European competitions after she was selected along with five others from the English Vaulting Squad, based in Warwickshire.

Equestrian vaulting is similar to gymnastics on a cantering horse and Romilly showed her skill competing alongside top level riders despite not being old enough to compete individually.

The first competition was in Aachen in Germany when the team came first in the Squad Freestyle, with each receiving a rosette, plaque and a commemorative coin, and just a few weeks later she headed to the European Vaulting Championships in Austria. Unfortunately, the heat took its toll on the team and they finished 10th.

Her proud mum, Nicola, said: “Romilly needs to realise what she has achieved is pretty amazing. She just thinks that’s what everyone does.”