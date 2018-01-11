North Wales Police say thanks

Almost 200 firearms and ammunition were handed in to North Wales Police during a recent national Firearms Surrender.

Co-ordinated by National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), a total of 194 individual items including pistols, revolvers, a replica AK47 and air rifles were surrendered during the two-week campaign which took place in November.

Starting on Monday November 13, police forces across the UK appealed for people to hand over any unlawfully held or unwanted guns and ammunition to prevent them from getting into criminal hands.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Williams of North Wales Police said: “We are really pleased with the results of the surrender and it is only right that we thank the public for their support. Every gun handed in is potentially a life saved and avoids the risk of them becoming involved in crime.

“Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes. One particular weapon was handed in after it was discovered in the home of a relative who had sadly passed away. The person who found it did exactly the right thing by surrendering it to us safely and responsibly.

“We continue to urge people to contact us should they know of anybody involved with illegal firearms and we would also ask that anybody who may still have a firearm or ammunition that is yet to be surrendered to contact us and we can arrange for its safe and timely disposal.”

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms, call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111.

If you are a licensed firearm holder who wants advice please contact the North Wales Police Firearms Licensing Team or follow them on Twitter @NWPFALicensing or Facebook via NWPFirearmsLicensing

For more information about NABIS visit their website or follow them on Twitter @NABIS_UK