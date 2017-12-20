Extra 2p Per Day Proposed for Council Tax to Meet Policing Demand

A consultation has started on proposals for a modest increase in the police’s share of council tax in West Mercia, to ensure a good service for local communities now and in the future.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is recommending a rise of £7.58 to the annual bill in 2018/19 for a band D home, equivalent to 4 per cent. Rising inflation, which has now reached almost 4 per cent, and increased demand on police are the main reasons behind the proposal.

John Campion said: “The Government has listened to our communities and the issues I have raised on their behalf.

“They have delivered a very fair settlement, with more money available to every police force nationwide. It ensures a stable financial base to build from in terms of central funding, as well as extra flexibility and accountability for PCCs around council tax, both of which are very welcome.

“I have started the long and complex, but necessary work of reforming our police force. We have seen some good progress in the last year, with all officers now able to work ‘on the move’, and equipped with body worn video. More improvements will also follow next year.

“This proposal ensures all that necessary work can continue, to deliver a modern, agile police force that can cope with future challenges. This is balanced with making sure levels of service are protected today. My budget plans protect our numbers of PCs.

“They ensure policing is visible and accessible to communities. They continue funding for projects that will tackle the root causes of crime and help reduce demand on our force.

“I am conscious that money is still tight for our communities. I am not recommending the maximum possible council tax rise because I do not believe it is necessary. West Mercia Police is still capable of significant efficiencies which need to be delivered. I will make sure the force has the resources it needs, but I will also continue my drive to ensure public money is used responsibly and efficiently.”

The PCC is now consulting with local communities on whether they support the proposals.

People can take part on the Commissioner’s website until January 19.