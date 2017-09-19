Four-week knife amnesty launched in Shropshire

A four-week knife amnesty has been launched by West Mercia Police.

The initiative, which is also taking place across Warwickshire, aims to make the region’s streets safer and is part of Operation Sceptre, which is trying to reduce knife crime.

Surrender bins are available at Shrewsbury and Telford police stations.

The knives surrendered will be used as part of the Knife Angel project being led by Oswestry’s British Ironwork Centre.