Oswestry cricketersd cashed in on a sensational start against Sutton Coldfield

Oswestry cashed in on a sensational start to their game against Sutton Coldfield at Morda Road on Saturday – and went back to the top of the Birmingham League Division Two.

The visitors, having elected to bat, lost their first SIX wickets for just EIGHT runs as Oswestry quickies Sadaf Hussain and Roman Walker ran riot.

Walker started the rot when he took two wickets – including that of danger man Lee Thomason – in his first over.

Hussain followed up by whipping out the next four batsmen in just two overs to leave the visitors in desperate trouble.

Opener Graham Clark weathered the storm, however, and with James Lunn giving him good support, it wasn’t until the score reached 83 that the next wicket fell.

Clark was eventually last man out for a fine 76, as the innings closed on 116 all out.

Hussain finished with 4-24, Walker 2-15 and Charlie Morris 3-19.

“That seventh-wicket stand was frustrating, but at least it showed there was nothing much wrong with the wicket,” said Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke.

Oswestry lost Joe Carrasco early when they set out on their modest run chase, but Warrick Fynn (55no) and skipper Clarke (48no) saw them home without further mishap at 120-1.

With main rivals Fordhouses losing to Halesowen, Oswestry went back to the top of the table with a nine-point advantage.

And Halesowen provide Oswestry’s next opposition this weekend, when the sides clash in the Black Country.

“A good result on Saturday will be a massive boost,” said Clarke.

“They’ll be a tough nut to crack, but we beat them earlier in the season.”

n A century by former first-team skipper Ian Davies was the highlight for Oswestry Seconds in a real thriller at Lichfield Seconds, which the home side won off the last over.

Davies hit 105 and Ricky Martoccia 35 as Oswestry were bowled out for 202 off the last ball of the 50th over.

There were two wickets apiece for Ian Davies, Josh Darley and Matty Davies when Lichfield batted, but an unbeaten 67 by Tom Swift helped them reach their target at 203-7.

n Oswestry Thirds went down by four wickets to Wroxeter Grove Thirds in a low-scoring game at Oswestry School.

Paul Phillips hit 56no to dominate the Oswestry innings of 109 all out.

But Wroxeter took the spoils as Roger Saxby’s 43no steered them to 110-6 in reply. Oswestry’s Ollie Roberts and Harry Darley both took 2-11, and Ryan Boyd 2-29.

n Oswestry Fourths and Bridgnorth Fourths battled with the elements before finally calling a halt at Morda Road on Sunday.

The sides were on and off four times before play was abandoned with the visitors on 99-5. Stuart Owen took

2-10 and Harry Darley 2-22.

Oswestry Seconds entertain Bridgnorth Seconds at Morda Road on Saturday (12.30), when the Thirds visit Coton Hall.

The Fourths are away to Market Drayton Thirds on Sunday.