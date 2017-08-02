Frankton lose out in derbies

It was a mixed weekend for Frankton as their first and second teams both lost to near rivals Wem at the weekend, but the 3rd XI were victors over Cound.

The 1sts hosted their Wem counterparts at Hardwick Park on Saturday and put their opponents into bat.

Wem racked up 202-8 in their 50 overs but it could have been so different for Frankton as only two visiting batsmen did the damage.

Opener Ned Absolom scored 79 at the top of the Wem innings and Steve Blenkinsopp notched 70 in the middle order.

But the Wem innings contained three ducks and no other batters made it into double figures.

Abdullah Asif took 4-32 from his 10 overs, while Richard Parry-Jones took 2-26. Stuart Lammie took 1-47 with a run out from Asif.

Frankton made a solid start as skipper Whitticase and Scott Hale scored 43 and 30, respectively as they piled the runs on for the second wicket.

But Whitticase was bowled by Evan Limerick and Hale by Absolom and it was only Mark Lammie’s 36 before he was run out.

With all other batsmen in single figures, Frankton were bowled out for 145 inside 47 overs.

n They will look to put the defeat behind them when they travel to Madeley on Saturday for a 1pm start.

n n n n

The 2nd XI made the short trip to Wem for their clash and were put into bat by their hosts.

Frankton’s top order all made fine starts and contributed to 181-9 in their 45 overs but no one went on to make the big score needed.

Jason Brookes made 32 with Grant Mckay and Tom Cockayne both making 30 before they were dismissed by Mark Ellis.

Wem reached their target with five wickets in hand as opener Josh Gough’s fine 73 saw them to the finish line before he was dismissed by Cockayne.

A middle-order partnership between Paul Mitchell (20) and John Darlington saw Wem over the line.

Cockayne and Will James finished with two wickets apiece.

n They will host Madeley’s 2nd XI in the reverse fixture.

n n n n

However, the 3rd XI picked up an impressive, but tight win over Cound’s 3rds.

Inserting Cound, they bowled them out for 137 inside 35 overs with skipper Dave Farrall scoring 35.

Brad Stackhouse picked up 4-27 from his seven overs, while Felix Jebb and Richard Lammie both took two wickets as Callum Lee grabbed one with a run out also.

Frankton’s reply was nip-and-tuck as Owen Dean’s 41 led them home but they limped to their target, eventually reaching 141-8.

n They travel to Alberbury for a 1pm start on Sunday.