Winning weekend for both of Chirk cricket teams

It was a winning weekend for Chirk as both teams romped to victory.

The first team hosted Mochdre in the North Wales Cricket League 1st XI League Premier Division at Holyhead Road.

Asking their visitors to bat first, Chirk gave themselves a fine chance after they bowled Mochdre out for just 139.

Opener James French top scored with 65, before he was bowled by Billy Swarbrick, while the rest of the top five made low double figures.

Nathan Aldridge did the damage with 4-29 from 12 overs, with support from Nick Flack who grabbed 2-16 from 9.1 overs, Wynn Jones got 2-13 while Swarbrick and Luke Gardner both took one apiece.

There was no complacency from Chirk as they set about their reply with vigour as skipper Andrew Swarbrick scored 63 before he was bowled by Russ Boswell.

Gareth Partridge supported with a solid 24 and Aldridge’s 17 not out saw them over the line.

Chirk will look for back-to-back wins as they travel to Llandudno on Saturday for a 1pm start.

It was a much easier affair for the 2nd XI as they hammered Rhewl at Ruthin on Saturday.

The home side, with just nine players, decided to bat first but only Mike Jones reached double figures before he was bowled for 12 by Mike Hall.

Connor Bailey picked up 4-9 from six overs as Rhewl were dismissed for just 37 inside 19 overs.

Skipper Ian Skinner (14) was the only man out for Chirk in reply as Ollie Gough and Ian Hall saw them home to 38-1 and the win.

They will host Connah's Quay 2nds at Holyhead Road on Saturday (1pm).