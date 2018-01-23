Roadworks to take place along A5 between Halton to Gledrid roundabout

Roadworks are scheduled to take place between Halton and Gledrid roundabouts.

The works along the A5 are to upgrade the safety barriers which should make the road safer.

Works will take place between Monday, January 29 and Wednesday March 21 and will see the safety barriers upgraded to bring them up to scratch with the latest standards.

The works will mean the road will be narrower to allow for safe working but should not cause too much disruption to traffic. The current 40mph will apply throughout the works.

There will be three road closures that will be needed to put the safety barriers into place. These take place on January 28 from 8pm to 6am, February 18 from 8pm to 6am and March 20 from 8pm to 6am.

Any abnormal loads will be escorted through which may cause minor delays but this will only happen when the road is less busy.

For further information contact the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) on 033 123 1213 or go to their website www.traffic-wales.com or follow them on twitter @TrafficWalesN or @TraffigCymruG