A chance to look at back at Chirk in 1957 in Advertizer articles

The latest installment of historic Chirk newspaper articles is available in the new ‘1957’ booklet.

Deryn Poppitt, from Chirk, has spent months inputting old Advertizer articles featuring the town during 1957 for people to reminisce on old stories.

This is the fourth installment of the Chirk booklets, as Deryn has previously published 1894, 1922, 1940 and now his most recent one, 1957.

The 40-page booklet is priced at £2.50 and is available from Chirk Court Care Home, Chirk Library and Millennium Hairdressers.

Deryn said: “The booklet is packed full of the usual information concerning news and events which took place in Chirk and the surrounding area.”

All proceeds apart from printing costs will be donated to the Chirk Court Residents Comfort Fund.

For the next booklet, Deryn is already working on something a little different to celebrate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

“With 2018 marking the centenary, it’s appropriate that the next booklet in the series will focus on this period,” continued Deryn.

“This booklet will also feature the year 1917 – the first ‘double year’ booklet to date. This will be a joint venture with fellow local Chirk historian Graham Greasley also contributing.

“We are hoping to include as many photographs as possible of local servicemen who served in the conflict, and we are appealing to the local community for any photographs of family members to include in the booklet. These of course will be treated with the greatest respect.

“We hope that the booklet will be on sale in the coming months.”

There will also be another booklet available in the spring, covering 1918 in Llangollen. Apart from printing costs, proceeds from this booklet will be donated to the Llangollen Museum where the booklet will be sold.

All booklets in the series 1894, 1922, 1940, and 1957 are also available direct from Deryn, contact 07753 787330.