McARDLES Butchers of Chirk will be donating funds to the Severn Hospice at Shrewsbury in memory of owner Steve McArdle by giving funds every time they sell sausages on Saturday.

On the same day, a special Thanksgiving Service will take place at St Mary’s Church in Chirk at 4pm.

Donations will also be received for the hospice at the service. It will be followed by light refreshments.