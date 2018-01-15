Pontcysyllte Aqueduct closed for maintenance work

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct will continue to be closed to pedestrians over the next four weeks.

Between January 8 and February 9 the famous landmark will be closed to pedestrians at all times as it undergoes some vital repair work.

The aqueduct will also be closed to boats Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.

The section of the Llangollen Canal path will be open before and after these times during daylight hours and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The closures are to protect the public while the maintenance works are undertaken safely by the Canal and River Trust.