Chirk Community Christmas Lunch celebrates 30 years

CHIRK Methodist Church was home to the Community Lunch as they celebrated their 30th anniversary.

The Lunch Club in Chirk last held a Christmas event back in 2012 when they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

There are two teams of volunteers who prepare the lunches, lay up, wait on and wash up, as well as volunteers who deliver monthly reminders and others who drive the less mobile to the lunches every first Wednesday of the month.

Brenda Wilford, co-ordinator at the Chirk Methodist Community Lunch Club said that a lovely day was had by all.

“We wish to record our sincere thanks and appreciation to this willing band of helpers. Without them the Lunch Club would not operate. I might add that these helpers come from all walks of the community, both church and non-church,” said Brenda.

The next lunch group will be held on Wednesday, January 10 at 12.30pm.