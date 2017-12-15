Glasses at the ready - Chirk to host prosecco festival next year

North Wales’ first ever prosecco festival will be coming to Chirk next year.

The North Wales Prosecco festival will be held at Brynkinallt Hall in May and will see over 40 different types of the fizz on offer, ranging from Cava, Brut, Pink Champagne and prosecco cocktails.

Taking place under one of the biggest marquees in the UK, not only will there be a wide selection of proseccos, there will also be a gin bar to tickle those tastebuds, and a real ale and bottled larger area too. For the designated drivers there will also be soft drinks and mocktails.

The event is set to take place on May 19, and offers a variety of street food to compliment the fizz and live music and entertainment throughout the event for those who fancy a dance.

And for those who are after an extra special occasion, there are VIP tickets for sale which give guests exclusive access to the event and seating area, canapes served to the table and a free glass of prosecco on arrival.

Organised by Cyclone Events, the company is hoping to host three more prosecco festivals across north Wales in the future.

Up to 5,000 tickets are up for grabs for the event which will be split into two stages, from noon until 5pm and 6pm until 11pm.

To purchase tickets visit www.wales

proseccofestival.co.uk