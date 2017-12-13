Mines pies with the Mayor at Chirk Court

Residents at the Chirk Court care home enjoyed mince pies with the Mayor of Wrexham when he visited this week.

Councillor John Pritchard, Mayor of Wrexham County Borough and his wife Ann visited the Clwyd Alyn Housing Association care home on Tuesday where he spent time chatting with residents and their families on each of the separate household areas.

“It was lovely that the Mayor and Mayoress took time out of their busy schedule to relax and chat with the residents, the really enjoyed the visit,” said Mandi Southern, activities co-ordinator at the home.

“During his visit the Mayor met with resident Rita Evans who will be celebrating her 106th birthday on Friday December 15 and also enjoyed chatting with staff including Carol Hughes, who has worked at Chirk Court for the last 26 years and is an inspiration to all of us,” Mandi added.