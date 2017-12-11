Festive switch on at Chirk Community Hospital

Chirk Community Hospital held a Christmas service and the annual Tree of Light switch on.

Organised by Chirk Circle of Friends, the hospital held a service to remember loved ones, before placing messages on the Tree of Light in the hospital reception and enjoying tea and coffee with patients and staff.

Cybil Jones, from Chirk Circle of Friends, said: “This is our eighth year of switching on the Tree of Lights, and it’s become more popular each year.

“It’s really lovely to see everyone here and remembering our loved ones.”