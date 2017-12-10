A fair amount of festive cheer at St Mary's Church

The annual Christmas Fair at St Mary’s Church, Chirk saw a whole host of stalls and games for visitors to enjoy on a cold Saturday morning.

Stalls ranging from tombola to ‘guess the name’ were dotted around and there were also Christmas cards for sale and delicious refreshments available.

Carole Stebbings, an organiser of the event, said: “Santa’s grotto proved to be very popular with an appearance by Russ the library bear.

“A festive atmosphere completed the morning and more than £750 was raised for St Mary’s Church.”